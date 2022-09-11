Juventus v Salernitana live: Juve trail after Candreva gives visitors the lead
Serie A / Matchday 6
Juventus Stadium / 11.09.2022
Live
38'
BOOKING:
Maggiore is booked for the visitors.
Yellow card
Giulio Maggiore
Salernitana
37'
CORNER:
Juve win a corner. Its swung in and Bremer's acrobatic effort flies over.
-
35'
JUVE TRY TO RECOVER:
Vlahovic wins a free kick which is taken quickly. Miretti cuts the ball back but its cleared..
-
Image credit: Getty Images
33'
FREEKICK:
From the resulting freekick, its cleared to Maggiore who volleys it into row ZZ.
The visitors are clearly in the ascendancy though.
32'
BOOKING:
Kean has lost his rag. He is booked for kicking the ball away for the second time after being penalised for a foul on Dia.
Yellow card
Moise Kean
Juventus
30'
CLOSE!
The box of tricks Mazzocchi wins a free kick near the corner flag after being fouled by McKennie.
The delivery is flashed across to the back pos but has too much zip for Piatek to convert.
-
27'
BOOKING:
Summer signing Paredes is booked for a late challenge on Piatek.
Yellow card
Leandro Paredes
Juventus
25'
JUVE UNDER THE COSH:
Mazzocchi, who had some lovely stepovers in setting up the goal, gets down the left again and puts in a cross to the back post but its overhit.
-
23'
JUVE CORNER:
The ball is swung in and cleared away by Piatek.
21'
GOAL GIVEN!
Candreva raised his hands but bundled the ball over the line with his stomach at the back post.
20'
VAR CHECK:
Candreva and Vilhena were both going for that ball so VAR is looking for any offisde or handball.
19'
Goal
Antonio Candreva
Salernitana
GOAL FOR SALERNITANA!
Cuadrado fails to intercept a crossfield ball, allowing Mazzocchi to cross it in from the left for Candreva for a tap in!
17'
BREMER BRILLIANCE:
Two times the Brazilian defender got back to get his team out of trouble with decisive tackles.
-
14'
GOOD DEFENDING:
McKennie plays it for Vlahovic to run onto and his shot is blocked for a corner. The delivery is cleared.
12'
JUVE ON THE ATTACK:
A header is flicked on but Sepe gathers. An impressive passage of play from the visitors.