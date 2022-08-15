Juventus v Sassuolo LIVE: Di Maria and Vlahovic give Juventus the lead at the Allianz Stadium!

Serie A / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 15.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Second half
2
0
45'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Pete Sharland
    By
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 15/08/2022 at 19:51 GMT
    20:51
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME CHANGE
    Raspadori comes off the bench for Sussuolo.
    Grégoire Defrel
    Off
    Grégoire Defrel
    Sassuolo
    Sassuolo
    Giacomo Raspadori
    On
    Giacomo Raspadori
    Sassuolo
    Sassuolo
    20:43
    STAT - DI MARIA JOINS THE LIST
    End of 1st Half
    45'+5
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME
    Juventus lead 2-0 at the break!
    45'
    Live comment icon
    INTO ADDED TIME
    There will be four added minutes at the end of the first half.
    44'
    Live comment icon
    FERRARI BOOKED
    The defender was cautioned for the foul that led to the penalty. He couldn't handle Vlahovic and was forced into bringing him down.
    Gian Marco Ferrari
    Yellow card
    Gian Marco Ferrari
    Sassuolo
    Sassuolo
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks2
    43'
    GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 SASSUOLO (VLAHOVIC)
    Vlahovic makes no mistake and smahses the ball down the middle to open his account for the season!
    41'
    Live comment icon
    JUVENTUS PENALTY!
    Ferrari brings down Vlahovic in the box and Juventus have a chance to double their lead!
    39'
    JUVENTUS LEAD AS WE EDGE TOWARDS THE BREAK
    Di Maria's clever finish is the difference here at the Allianz Stadium.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    35'
    BRILLIANT WORK FROM DI MARIA, JUVENTUS COME CLOSE TO A SECOND
    Vlahovic's effort trickles wide of the post, but that was all Di Maria.
    He puts in his defensive duties to win the ball deep inside his own half, and chases the ricocheted ball 60 yards up the pitch before playing in Cuadrado to deliver a cross for Vlahovic.
    The ball arrives to Vlahovic with his back to goal, but his effort is a poor one.
    33'
    Live comment icon
    THORSTVEDT BOOKED
    It looked harsh... he collided with Sandro who seemed to make the most of it.
    Kristian Thorstvedt
    Yellow card
    Kristian Thorstvedt
    Sassuolo
    Sassuolo
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    31'
    'IT HAD TO BE HIM'
    Di Maria puts Juventus in front on his full competitive debut for the club.
    29'
    VLAHOVIC COMES CLOSE!
    The forward attacks a Danilo cross, but diverts his effort just wide of the post.
    26'
    JUVENTUS LEAD THROUGH DI MARIA
    Sandro delivers a pinpoint cross which Di Maria meets deep into the penalty area, and fires a volley into the ground which bounces over the goalkeepers head and into the back of the net.
    26'
    Live comment icon
    Ángel Di María
    Goal
    Ángel Di María
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-0 SASSUOLO (DI MARIA)
    Di Maria opens the scoring on his Juventus debut!
    23'
    COOLING BREAK
    Juventus needed that! Sassuolo have looked dangerous as the hosts survive a sloppy few minutes.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    20'
    PERIN CALLED INTO ACTION TWICE!
    He denies a Defrel effort from close-range, before keeping out a specualtive effort from outside the box.
    Juventus look really uncomfortable and their fans are making their feelings known.
    19'
    JUVENTUS SLOPPY
    Locatelli seems to have been rattled by the yellow card, he gives the ball away as a wave of Sassuolo attacks continue.
    18'
    BARARDI FIRES OVER
    Sassuolo are getting in the mood. They're playing good football and are giving Juventus something to think about at the back.
    16'
    Live comment icon
    LOCATELLI IS BOOKED
    He lunged into a challenge on Domenico Berardi and is the first player to be cautioned.
    Manuel Locatelli
    Yellow card
    Manuel Locatelli
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    14'
    MCKENNIE TRACKS BACK AND READS THE PASS WELL
    Weston McKennie intercepts a pass to deny a potential Sassuolo attack as the away side start to grow into the game.