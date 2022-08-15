Juventus v Sassuolo LIVE: Di Maria and Vlahovic give Juventus the lead at the Allianz Stadium!
Serie A / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 15.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
20:51
HALF TIME CHANGE
Raspadori comes off the bench for Sussuolo.
Off
Grégoire Defrel
Sassuolo
On
Giacomo Raspadori
Sassuolo
20:43
STAT - DI MARIA JOINS THE LIST
End of 1st Half
45'+5
HALF TIME
Juventus lead 2-0 at the break!
45'
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be four added minutes at the end of the first half.
44'
FERRARI BOOKED
The defender was cautioned for the foul that led to the penalty. He couldn't handle Vlahovic and was forced into bringing him down.
Yellow card
Gian Marco Ferrari
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
43'
GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 SASSUOLO (VLAHOVIC)
Vlahovic makes no mistake and smahses the ball down the middle to open his account for the season!
41'
JUVENTUS PENALTY!
Ferrari brings down Vlahovic in the box and Juventus have a chance to double their lead!
39'
JUVENTUS LEAD AS WE EDGE TOWARDS THE BREAK
Di Maria's clever finish is the difference here at the Allianz Stadium.
Image credit: Eurosport
35'
BRILLIANT WORK FROM DI MARIA, JUVENTUS COME CLOSE TO A SECOND
Vlahovic's effort trickles wide of the post, but that was all Di Maria.
He puts in his defensive duties to win the ball deep inside his own half, and chases the ricocheted ball 60 yards up the pitch before playing in Cuadrado to deliver a cross for Vlahovic.
The ball arrives to Vlahovic with his back to goal, but his effort is a poor one.
33'
THORSTVEDT BOOKED
It looked harsh... he collided with Sandro who seemed to make the most of it.
Yellow card
Kristian Thorstvedt
Sassuolo
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
31'
'IT HAD TO BE HIM'
Di Maria puts Juventus in front on his full competitive debut for the club.
29'
VLAHOVIC COMES CLOSE!
The forward attacks a Danilo cross, but diverts his effort just wide of the post.
26'
JUVENTUS LEAD THROUGH DI MARIA
Sandro delivers a pinpoint cross which Di Maria meets deep into the penalty area, and fires a volley into the ground which bounces over the goalkeepers head and into the back of the net.
26'
Goal
Ángel Di María
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-0 SASSUOLO (DI MARIA)
Di Maria opens the scoring on his Juventus debut!
23'
COOLING BREAK
Juventus needed that! Sassuolo have looked dangerous as the hosts survive a sloppy few minutes.
Image credit: Eurosport
20'
PERIN CALLED INTO ACTION TWICE!
He denies a Defrel effort from close-range, before keeping out a specualtive effort from outside the box.
Juventus look really uncomfortable and their fans are making their feelings known.
19'
JUVENTUS SLOPPY
Locatelli seems to have been rattled by the yellow card, he gives the ball away as a wave of Sassuolo attacks continue.
18'
BARARDI FIRES OVER
Sassuolo are getting in the mood. They're playing good football and are giving Juventus something to think about at the back.
16'
LOCATELLI IS BOOKED
He lunged into a challenge on Domenico Berardi and is the first player to be cautioned.
Yellow card
Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
14'
MCKENNIE TRACKS BACK AND READS THE PASS WELL
Weston McKennie intercepts a pass to deny a potential Sassuolo attack as the away side start to grow into the game.