JUVENTUS V SPEZIA LIVE - VLAHOVIC SCORES ANOTHER SENSATIONAL FREE-KICK TO GIVE HOSTS HALF-TIME LEAD
Serie A / Matchday 4
Juventus Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
55'
DI MARIA RETURNS
Di Maria marks his return from injury, coming on for Cuadrado. Maybe he can light things up for Juve's stuttering attack. Kostic is also on for Kean.
53'
MIRETTI HAS A GO
Better from Juve. MIretti turns well on the edge of the box and steps inside before shooting, but his effort is deflected over.
The resulting corner finds Bremer, but he heads over.
49'
SPEZIA BRIGHT START
Reca puts in a great cross from the left that lands at Gyasi's feet, but the Spezia striker is stopped by Bremer as he tries to spin and get a shot away.
46'
PEEEEEEP!
We're back underway in Turin. No changes for either team.
PAREDES IN THE HOUSE
Paredes has been out on the pitch at half time waving to his new fans.
Juve are yet to make an official announcement, but they're already getting the hashtag #welcomeParedes trending...
HALF TIME: JUVENTUS 1-0 SPEZIA
Another wonderful free-kick from Vlahovic, almost identical to the one he scored against Roma a few days ago, gives Juve the lead at half-time.
But it's been a sluggish performance from the hosts and Spezia have seen plenty of the ball without carving out any gilt-edged chances.
Szczesny had to be carried off on a stretcher after an awkward landing.
45+2'
JUVE CLAIM FOR PENALTY
Cuadrado dribbles into the box, drops a shoulder and runs into a defender as he tries to change direction.
Juve claim for a penalty, but the referee isn't interested, and he's probably right about that. The head-bandaged Hristov stood his ground but there was no trip.
44'
SZCZESNY GOES OFF
That's not good to see. Szczesny is carried off on a stretcher. He seemed to land badly on his ankle. The goalkeeper has only just recovered from injury, too.
Perin is on in the Pole's place.
41'
SPEZIA PUSHING
Decent spell for Spezia here, but they're struggling to test Szczesny despite seeing plenty of the ball.
The visitors threaten again as a cross from the right wing is drilled towards Gyasi and requires a smart interception from Bremer.
The goalkeeper then flaps at the resulting corner, requiring a panicked clearance, but De Sciglio gets the ball away from danger.
Szczesny is now down needing treatment after an awkward landing.
36'
CORNER COMES TO NOTHING
It doesn't beat the first man.
35'
SPEZIA CORNER
Bastoni has a dig from range, it takes a deflection and Spezia have a corner.
33'
MEANWHILE IN NAPLES...
While there's a bit of a lull, time to update you on another big game going on elsewhere tonight.
It's all kicking off in Naples. In the space of six minutes, Lecce striker Colombo had a penalty saved, Elmas put Napoli in front, and Colombo made up for his mistake by scoring a screamer from distance to equalise. It's 1-1.
30'
VLAHOVIC HEADS OVER
Another corner for Juve and this time it finds Vlahovic, but the striker heads over.
He's got one goal already, but the 22-year-old looks hungry for more tonight...
28'
VLAHOVIC A DANGER
Juve threaten again as Vlahovic fires a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, but it's cleared for a corner.
Cuadrado swings one in, but Spezia manage to clear their lines.
26'
BODIES ON THE LINE
Spezia are doing a great job of putting their bodies on the line tonight.
Miretti is the latest Juve player to have a pop at goal that doesn't get very far, as another yellow shirt flings itself in front of the ball to stop it in its tracks.
23'
VLAHOVIC ON FIRE
The camera pans to Juve's summer signing Arek Milik on the bench.
The striker must be wondering what he's going to have to do to get in the team ahead of Vlahovic...the Serbian has four goals in four games already.
19'
KEAN CLOSED DOWN
Kean links up well with Vlahovic and dances into the box from the left wing, but his shot is charged down.
16'
SPEZIA CLOSE!
Gyasi races behind the Juve defence to meet a long ball from the right wing and keeps his cool to dink a finish over Szczesny, but the flag is up for offside.
15'
PAREDES KLAXON!
The commentators have just announced that Paredes has arrived at the Juventus Stadium.