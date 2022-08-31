Juventus - Spezia

Serie A / Matchday 4
Juventus Stadium / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-3-3
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-3-3
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS RomaROM
431010
2
InternazionaleINT
43019
3
AC MilanMIL
42208
4
NapoliNAP
32107
5
SS LazioLAZ
32107
8
JuventusJUV
31205
13
SpeziaSPE
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Maignan saves penalty and Berardi goes off inured as Milan and Sassuolo draw

23 minutes ago

Serie A

Leao and Giroud goals send Milan top with win over Bologna

27/08/2022 at 21:15

Related matches

Internazionale
2
0
Cremonese
53'
AS Roma
2
0
Monza
50'
Sampdoria
-
-
SS Lazio
31/08
Udinese
-
-
Fiorentina
31/08

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Juventus and Spezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest Juventus and Spezia news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.