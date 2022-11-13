Juventus vs Lazio live: Hosts aim for sixth straight league win
Serie A / Matchday 15
Juventus Stadium / 13.11.2022
21:46
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, that's me done! Thanks for joining me, and if you missed any of the action, catch up on it here
Kean double helps Juve leapfrog Lazio into third with comfortable win in Turin
21:42
NADAL ON THE BACK FOOT
21:41
WHAT IT MEANS
Juventus move into third place in the table, their highest league position since the opening day, jumping above Lazio, who drop to fifth
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 3-0 LAZIO
As comfortable as you like for Juve. A sixth straight league win for the first time since the end of the 2019/20 season, and they haven't conceded a goal in that run. Lazio were toothless, and they now drop below Juventus in the table
90+3'
TERRIFIC SZCZESNY SAVE
Well, he's had nothing to do tonight, but Anderson unleashes a 25-yard piledriver which the goalkeeper expertly stops, diving high to his right to tip around the post
90+3'
VECINO SHOT SAVED
Finally, a bit of cutting edge from Lazio, but Vecino can't find the target from 18-yards after a good run by Anderson
90+1'
INTO INJURY TIME
Four minutes added on. I think Lazio want it to end now
89'
Goal
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-0 LAZIO (Milik)
Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has his goal! Brilliantly play from Chieso down the left, who slides an inch perfect cross to the striker, who can't miss from yards out.
87'
PEDRO CROSSES ACROSS GOAL
A lovely burst down the left hand channel and a really quite decent cross, but there's nobody there to meet it. That pretty much sums up their evening
85'
JUVE SUB
Locatelli off after an impressive game, Leandro Paredes on
Off
Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Free Kicks3
On
Leandro Paredes
Juventus
84'
DI MARIA PENALTY CLAIMS
The sub goes down in the box but the referee ignores his claims for a penalty
81'
LAZIO STRUGGLING
It's bizarre just how toothless the visitors have been tonight. They've barely trouble Szczesny at all. Still, chasing the game, they can't get out of their own half
77'
LAZIO SUB
Finally change for Lazio. Antonio is on for Milinkovic-Savic
Off
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
SS Lazio
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Marcos Antônio
SS Lazio
75'
MILIK SHOT BLOCKED
The striker is desperate for a goal. He ducks into some space in the box and tries to find the far bottom corner, but the shot hits a defender
72'
PROVEDEL DENIES CUADRADO
Cuadrado bursts into the right hand side of the area and fires goalwards, but the 'keeper gets a big boot on it
69'
DOUBLE LAZIO CHANGE
More action from the visiting bench. Matteo Cancellieri and Mario Gila are on, Elseid Hysaj and Luka Romero off
Off
Elseid Hysaj
SS Lazio
Free Kicks3
On
Mario Gila Fuentes
SS Lazio
65'
JUVE SUB
Kostic comes off injured. He's replaced by Federico Chiesa
Off
Filip Kostic
Juventus
On target1
On
Federico Chiesa
Juventus
64'
PEDRO SHOT STOPPED
He spins and fires goalwards in the box, but it's a comfortable stop
62'
JUVENTUS SUBSTITUTION
A change for the hosts now, as Kean is replaced by Angel Di Maria. An impressive hour from the Everton loanee
Off
Moise Kean
Juventus
Goals2
On target3
Wide1
On
Ángel Di María
Juventus
62'
KEAN COMES CLOSE
The striker is eying that hat-trick! He breaks into the box and sees a bobbling shot saved