Juventus vs Lazio live: Hosts aim for sixth straight league win

Serie A / Matchday 15
Juventus Stadium / 13.11.2022
Juventus
Completed
3
0
SS Lazio
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 13/11/2022 at 21:46 GMT
    21:46
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, that's me done! Thanks for joining me, and if you missed any of the action, catch up on it here
    Kean double helps Juve leapfrog Lazio into third with comfortable win in Turin
    21:42
    NADAL ON THE BACK FOOT
    Rafa doesn't have the greatest of records at the ATP Tour Finals, but it'll still be a shock if he doesn't turn this around
    21:41
    WHAT IT MEANS
    Juventus move into third place in the table, their highest league position since the opening day, jumping above Lazio, who drop to fifth
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 3-0 LAZIO
    As comfortable as you like for Juve. A sixth straight league win for the first time since the end of the 2019/20 season, and they haven't conceded a goal in that run. Lazio were toothless, and they now drop below Juventus in the table
    90+3'
    TERRIFIC SZCZESNY SAVE
    Well, he's had nothing to do tonight, but Anderson unleashes a 25-yard piledriver which the goalkeeper expertly stops, diving high to his right to tip around the post
    90+3'
    VECINO SHOT SAVED
    Finally, a bit of cutting edge from Lazio, but Vecino can't find the target from 18-yards after a good run by Anderson
    90+1'
    INTO INJURY TIME
    Four minutes added on. I think Lazio want it to end now
    89'
    Arkadiusz Milik
    Goal
    Arkadiusz Milik
    Juventus
    Juventus
    GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-0 LAZIO (Milik)
    Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has his goal! Brilliantly play from Chieso down the left, who slides an inch perfect cross to the striker, who can't miss from yards out.
    87'
    PEDRO CROSSES ACROSS GOAL
    A lovely burst down the left hand channel and a really quite decent cross, but there's nobody there to meet it. That pretty much sums up their evening
    85'
    JUVE SUB
    Locatelli off after an impressive game, Leandro Paredes on
    Manuel Locatelli
    Off
    Manuel Locatelli
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Leandro Paredes
    On
    Leandro Paredes
    Juventus
    Juventus
    84'
    DI MARIA PENALTY CLAIMS
    The sub goes down in the box but the referee ignores his claims for a penalty
    81'
    LAZIO STRUGGLING
    It's bizarre just how toothless the visitors have been tonight. They've barely trouble Szczesny at all. Still, chasing the game, they can't get out of their own half
    77'
    LAZIO SUB
    Finally change for Lazio. Antonio is on for Milinkovic-Savic
    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
    Off
    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
    SS Lazio
    SS Lazio
    Marcos Antônio
    On
    Marcos Antônio
    SS Lazio
    SS Lazio
    75'
    MILIK SHOT BLOCKED
    The striker is desperate for a goal. He ducks into some space in the box and tries to find the far bottom corner, but the shot hits a defender
    72'
    PROVEDEL DENIES CUADRADO
    Cuadrado bursts into the right hand side of the area and fires goalwards, but the 'keeper gets a big boot on it
    69'
    DOUBLE LAZIO CHANGE
    More action from the visiting bench. Matteo Cancellieri and Mario Gila are on, Elseid Hysaj and Luka Romero off
    Elseid Hysaj
    Off
    Elseid Hysaj
    SS Lazio
    SS Lazio
    Mario Gila Fuentes
    On
    Mario Gila Fuentes
    SS Lazio
    SS Lazio
    65'
    JUVE SUB
    Kostic comes off injured. He's replaced by Federico Chiesa
    Filip Kostic
    Off
    Filip Kostic
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Federico Chiesa
    On
    Federico Chiesa
    Juventus
    Juventus
    64'
    PEDRO SHOT STOPPED
    He spins and fires goalwards in the box, but it's a comfortable stop
    62'
    JUVENTUS SUBSTITUTION
    A change for the hosts now, as Kean is replaced by Angel Di Maria. An impressive hour from the Everton loanee
    Moise Kean
    Off
    Moise Kean
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Goals2
    On target3
    Wide1
    Ángel Di María
    On
    Ángel Di María
    Juventus
    Juventus
    62'
    KEAN COMES CLOSE
    The striker is eying that hat-trick! He breaks into the box and sees a bobbling shot saved