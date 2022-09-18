Monza v Juventus LIVE: Massimiliano Allegri's side look to end four-match winless run

Serie A / Matchday 7
U-Power Stadium / 18.09.2022
Monza
Completed
1
0
1
Juventus
    Will Magee
    Updated 18/09/2022 at 15:40 GMT
    16:00
    MATCH REPORT
    Looking for an in-depth report on the game? Well, look no further.
    Monza stun 10-man Juventus to heap more pressure on Allegri
    FT
    FULL TIME - MONZA 1-0 JUVENTUS
    Juve throw everything at Monza, pumping long balls into the box, but to no avail. The home fans go wild as the final whistle blows, having seen their side cause the biggest upset of the Serie A season so far.
    90'
    ANOTHER BOOKING
    Caldirola also goes into the book. Monza are using all the dark arts now.
    89'
    YELLOW CARD
    Ciurria is booked for dragging down Soule out wide as he looks to break.
    86'
    DOUBLE SWITCH FOR JUVE
    Miretti and De Sciglio are replaced by Nicolo Fagioli and Matias Soule.
    85'
    FINAL CHANGE FOR MONZA
    ... Carlos switching out for Samuele Birindelli.
    81'
    CLOSE!
    Kean rises highest in the box to nod a header on target, but it's straight at Di Gregorio.
    80'
    OFFSIDE
    Gytkjaer goes through one-on-one and curls a shot just past the far post, but he's flagged for offside regardless.
    78'
    JUVE ROLL THE DICE
    ... Kostic coming off for Moise Kean as the visitors search desperately for an equaliser.
    74'
    GOAL!
    The upset is on. Ciurria whips in a beautiful cross to the near post, where Gytkjaer is on hand to sweep home at close range.
    72'
    SET-PIECE DANGER
    Juve win a free kick high up the pitch and Paredes' delivery falls for Danilo, but he can't get his header on target.
    70'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR MONZA
    Caprari, who is visibly tiring, comes off for Andrea Colpani.
    68'
    JUVE WASTE A THREE-ON-ONE
    Danilo comes bounding forwards on the counter-attack and, suddenly, Juve have numerical superiority. He tries to pick out Bremer to his right when Filip Kostic to his left looks like the better option, allowing Pablo Mari to leap in and make a crucial interception.
    66'
    POOR PASS FROM CAPRARI
    ... who spoils a promising Monza attack with a miscued ball.
    63'
    FIERCE SHOT
    Carlos cuts inside off the left flank and unleashes a thunderbolt, but Perin gets his body behind it and makes the save.
    61'
    MONZA PUSHING AND PROBING
    Izzo gets another searching ball into the box, finding Caprari. He miscontrols it, however, and it bounces out of play.
    57'
    JUVE UNDER THE COSH
    Izzo picks out Gytkjaer with a smart cross, but the Danish forward heads over the crossbar from close range.
    56'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MONZA
    Sensi, Mota and Marlon are brought off for Andrea Barberis, Christian Gytkjaer and Luca Caldirola respectively.
    52'
    SHOT BLOCKED
    Weston McKennie gets away down the left flank and crosses for the onrushing Miretti, but his shot is blocked and Monza clear their lines.
    51'
    SO CLOSE!
    Mota meets the ball at the near post and smashes just wide with Perin rooted to the spot. Monza players have their hands on their heads.