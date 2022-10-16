Napoli - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 16.10.2022
Napoli
Not started
-
-
Bologna
Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
1073024
2
NapoliNAP
972023
3
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
4
UdineseUDI
1063121
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
17
BolognaBOL
91447
