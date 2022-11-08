Napoli v Empoli LIVE - League leaders Napoli ahead as they build on dream start to stretch Serie A advantage

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 08.11.2022
Napoli
Completed
2
0
1
Empoli
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 08/11/2022 at 19:46 GMT
    19:46
    MATCH REPORT - NAPOLI WILL BE TOP OF THE TREE AT CHRISTMAS
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+4
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    Napoli win again! It ends 2-0 as Napoli go nine points clear and guarantee their spot at the top of the table for Christmas!
    90'+1
    FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    We're into added time at the end of the second half.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    DEMME ALSO INTRODUCED
    90'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
    89'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! NAPOLI 2-0 EMPOLI (ZIELINSKI)
    Game over! Another substitute scores, former Empoli player Zielinski produces an exquisite finish to volley home a Lozano cross and double Napoli's lead!
    85'
    Live comment icon
    EMPOLI SUBSTITUTION
    82'
    OSTIGARD TAKES A HIT
    After a short stoppage in play, he gets to his feet to continue.
    77'
    OFF THE LINE!
    Empoli are on the ropes! Alberto Grassi hooks away a Osimhen header.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    HENDERSON ALSO ON
    74'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR EMPOLI
    74'
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD EMPOLI!
    Oh dear! Luperto - on loan from Napoli - is sent off for a second yellow card! It's all gone downhill in a matter of minutes for Empoli.
    73'
    NAPOLI PUSHING FOR A SECOND
    Empoli bravely block two Napoli efforts as the host's raise the tempo!
    69'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! NAPOLI 1-0 EMPOLI (LOZANO)
    Five minutes from coming off the bench, Lozano scores from the spot! It's his third goal as a substitute this season, what an impact!
    69'
    CHECK COMPLETE, REMAINS A PENALTY
    Lozano over the ball...
    68'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY NAPOLI!
    Osimhen is caught in the box by Razvan Marin and the referee points to the spot! It will be checked by VAR.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    ZIELINSKI THE THIRD PLAYER INTRODUCED
    64'
    Live comment icon
    ELMAS IS ALSO COMING ON
    64'
    Live comment icon
    TIME FOR NAPOLI TO MAKE SOME ALTERATIONS
    It will be a triple change.
    63'
    OSIMHEN HEADS OVER!
    It's a good chance by his standards! He rises higher than anyone else and heads over a cross from the free-kick out wide.