Napoli - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 4
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Lecce

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS RomaROM
431010
2
InternazionaleINT
43019
3
AC MilanMIL
42208
4
NapoliNAP
32107
5
SS LazioLAZ
32107
15
LecceLEC
30121
