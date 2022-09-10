Sampdoria v Milan Live: The unbeaten Rossoneri travel to struggling Sampdoria

Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 10.09.2022
Sampdoria
First half
0
1
27'
AC Milan
    Updated 10/09/2022 at 19:12 GMT
    25'
    NO GOAL
    After a long, long VAR review, the goal is ruled out for an offside against Olivier Giroud in the build-up.
    That was a tight call, but Audero will be thanking his lucky stars after making rather a mess of it.
    22'
    LEAO's THIRD ASSIST OF THE SEASON
    Milan's Portuguese forward is their key attacking weapon. He has made both goals this evening with his pace and poise, even if he didn't get the assist for the first.
    21'
    Charles De Ketelaere
    Goal
    Charles De Ketelaere
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    GOAL MILAN
    A brilliant cross from Leao gives De Ketelaere the chance to head into an empty net after goalkeeper Emil Audero comes and misses.
    19'
    MESSIAS SCORES QUICKLY
    According to Opta stats, Junior Messias' goal this evening was the fastest Milan have scored since February 19, when Messias scored an even earlier goal against Salernitana.
    17'
    LEAO BOOKED FOR FLYING ARM
    Milan's star forward carries the ball into the box and looks to hold off Jeison Murillo. His flailing arm catches the Colombian who goes to the turf rather theatrically, earning a booking for Leao.
    Rafael Leão
    Yellow card
    Rafael Leão
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    14'
    SAMP GO CLOSE ON THE BREAK
    Kalulu's error allows Sampdoria to break in numbers. A four on three attack looks sure to result in at least a shot on target, but Calabria dislodges the ball in with a despairing lunge to save the day.
    11'
    CALABRIA GETTING TREATMENT
    Milan's captain is off the pitch receiving treatment after taking a blow to the head. It looks as though he will be ok to continue.
    10'
    DJURICIC OFF THE BAR
    Caputo holds off Milan defenders and lays it back to Djuricic who hammers a powerful shot that kisses the crossbar before going over.
    Mike Maignan had no chance if it had been on target.
    7'
    SAMP WERE JUST GETTING GOING
    The home side were attacking with real purpose before conceding. Can they respond and get back up and running again?
    6'
    Junior Messias
    Goal
    Junior Messias
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL MILAN
    Samp get caught with too many players forward, and Milan break with purpose.
    Leao drives down the left wing, feeds Giroud who unselfishly cuts it back towards the penalty spot.
    De Ketelaere misses the ball, but Messias arrives late to rifle it home.
    5'
    VILLAR DOES WELL
    The Samp midfielder dances through Milan's attempts to tackle him and leads his side down field.
    The attack ends with a poor shot, but overall a promising move.
    4'
    GIROUD HEADER WIDE
    The French veteran leaps for Junior Messias' ball into the box but just can't get it on target.
    2'
    EARLY CHANCE FOR LEAO
    After a Sampdoria attack breaks down, De Ketelaere feeds Leao who drives into the box and shoots.
    The attempt is deflected out for a corner.
    1st Half
    1'
    KICK OFF
    Milan get us underway and immediately start zipping the ball smartly around.
    19.45
    HERE WE GO
    The anthem is complete, and the players are taking up their positions. Moments away now.
    19.40
    FIVE MINUTES TO GO
    The action is almost upon us now. Will Milan win to go top of Serie A, or can Sampdoria pull off an upset and get their first win of the season? In a little over two hours, we'll know for sure.
    19.35
    LAST TIME THEY MET
    Rafael Leao got the only goal of the game after eight minutes last time these two met, back on February 13 last season.
    19.30
    GOAL DROUGHT
    Samp have scored just two goals in Serie A so far this season.
    34-year-old forward Francesco Caputo was their major signing of the summer, but he has failed to shine so far, having scored just once in nearly 400 minutes for the club.
    19.25
    STILL NO PLACE FOR WINKS
    Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks' season-long loan has not started particularly well. The former England playmaker is yet to make his debut due to an ankle injury, and there's no place for him again this evening.
    19.20
    GIROUD STARTS AGAIN
    Despite the packed schedule and some rotation by Stefano Pioli, 36-year-old Olivier Giroud starts his third game of the week this evening.
    Giroud has scored 18 goals and made five assists since joining Milan in the summer of 2021, including two goals and one assist this season.