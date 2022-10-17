Sampdoria v Roma - Roma up early with questionable penalty call
Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 17.10.2022
90+5'
ZANIOLO GOAL RULED OUT!
He was played in just inside the Sampdoria half and coolly rounded the keeper before scoring, only to see the linesman's flag raised.
90'
COLLEY GOES INTO THE BOOK
He brings down Zaniolo.
84'
BELOTTI AND ZALEWSKI COME OFF FOR ROMA
Karsdorp and Bove come on.
83'
BELOTTI ALMOST LATCHES ONTO SPINAZZOLA CROSS
Good defending body positioning from Bereszynski stops Belotti getting to the cross though.
82'
PELLEGRINI PUTS A FREE KICK INSIDE THE SIX-YARD BOX
But Audero comes out to double fist the ball away.
77'
LOVELY RUN FROM ZANIOLO
A rare bit of quality tonight. He shrugged off one challenge, drew the next defender to him before going past him before nudging the ball just past the far post.
75'
SABIRI IS THE LAST SAMP SUB
He replaces Djuricic. El Shaarawy also comes off for Spinazzola.
72'
PUSETTO THE LATEST YELLOW CARD
He was late with a challenge on Mancini.
71'
ZANIOLO THROUGH ON GOAL
But Audero saves diving to his right. It probably would have been ruled out by VAR anyway.
69'
ABRAHAM AND CAMARA COME OFF
They are replaced by Zaniolo and Matic.
67'
PELLEGRINI BOOKED FOR DISSENT
Is getting to that stage of the game where Roma are looking to break the game up and put some pressure on the referee.
64'
VERRE BOOKED FOR A FOUL ON CRISTANTE
The referee penalises the Sampdoria substitute for a poor challenge,
59'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SAMPDORIA
Verre and Quagliarella come on for Rincon and Gabbiadini. Earlier at half time, Murru and Pusetto replaced Augello and Leris.
55'
BELOTTI SHOULD HAVE MADE IT TWO
He gets beyond the defence but shoots straight at Audero who kicks the ball away.
50'
THE GAME IS FOLLOWING A SIMILAR PATTERN
Sampdoria having lots of possession and territory but threatening little.
46'
ROMA GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
ROMA CRUISING AT PRESENT
They were lucky to go in front but do not seem like giving up the good fortune.
45+5'
GABBIADINI MEETS LERIS' CROSS
But he doesn't get a good contact on his diving header.
44'
SAMPDORIA IN CONTROL BUT DON'T LOOK LIKE HURTING ROMA
Mourinho's side look typically stingy in defence.
40'
ABRAHAM CROSSES FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
But it is slightly too high for Pellegrini whose header loops high and harmlessly in the air.