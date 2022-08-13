Sampdoria - Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
00000
1
AS RomaROM
00000
1
AtalantaATA
00000
1
BolognaBOL
00000
1
CremoneseCRE
00000
1
SampdoriaSAM
00000
Latest news

Serie A

La Magica, La Joya e Quello Speciale: Something remarkable is brewing in Rome

Yesterday at 16:11

AC Milan
-
-
Udinese
13/08
Lecce
-
-
Internazionale
13/08
Monza
-
-
Torino
13/08
Fiorentina
-
-
Cremonese
14/08

