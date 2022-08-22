Sampdoria v Juventus LIVE: VAR rule out Rabiot goal and it remains goalless at Luigi Ferraris Stadium
Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 22.08.2022
Live
73'
MURRU ALSO INTRODUCED
Off
Filip Djuricic
Sampdoria
On
Nicola Murru
Sampdoria
73'
A SAMPDORIA DOUBLE CHANGE
Off
Tommaso Augello
Sampdoria
On
Gonzalo Villar
Sampdoria
70'
VIEIRA NEEDS TREATMENT
It looks like he's gone down with cramp and is being attended to by the physio.
67'
COOLING BREAK
Time for another quick break as the players take some fluids on board.
67'
GOAL DISALLOWED
It looks like Vlahovic went early, and was a yard or two offside.
It remains goalless!
66'
WILL THE GOAL STAND?
Vlahovic was involved in the build-up but it looks like he could have been offside.
VAR checking...
65'
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
GOAL! SAMPDORIA 0-1 JUVENTUS (RABIOT)
Deadlock broken! Juventus lead!
62'
LERIS GOES INTO THE BOOK
Yellow card
Mehdi Léris
Sampdoria
61'
JUVENTUS MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
Fabio Miretti replaces McKennie.
Off
Weston McKennie
Juventus
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
57'
LOCATELLI STRONG CHALLENGE ON CAPUTO
He goes unpunished, but Sampdoria have a chance to deliver a dangerous ball into the box.
55'
LERIS TAKES A STAB AT GOAL, BUT GETS IT ALL WRONG
He chases onto a ball over the top and looks to hit it first time on the half-volley, but slices it well wide of the post.
50'
AGAIN VLAHOVIC IS CAUSING PROBLEMS
This time he manages to get a shot away, but it's wide of the post.
Viera did really well to track the striker enough to put him off his stride as he pulled the trigger.
Better from Juve.
49'
VLAHOVIC FINALLY GETS ON THE BALL, AND WANTS A PENALTY
He's brought down by Vieira as he looks to run onto a ball over the top, but nothings given.
46'
STAT - VLAHOVIC STARVED
And one of those touches was from kick-off...
2nd Half
45'
WE'RE BACK UNDERWAY
Sampdoria get us going for the second half.
20:48
JUVENTUS ARE GOING TO MAKE A CHANGE AT HALF TIME
Sandro, who has already been booked, is coming off.
Off
Alex Sandro
Juventus
On
Mattia De Sciglio
Juventus
20:37
GOALLESS AT THE BREAK
Can either side break the deadlock in the second half? Sampdoria have come closest so far!
45'+1
HALF TIME
It's all square here as the referee blows for half time.
45'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half.
44'
FIRST JUVENTUS BOOKING
Sandro gets a booking for a foul on Djuricic, as he clips his heels.
Yellow card
Alex Sandro
Juventus
