Sampdoria v Juventus LIVE: VAR rule out Rabiot goal and it remains goalless at Luigi Ferraris Stadium

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 22.08.2022
Live
Sampdoria
Second half
0
0
76'
Juventus
Live
Live Updates
Ben Southby
By
Ben Southby
Updated 22/08/2022 at 20:17 GMT
73'
Live comment icon
MURRU ALSO INTRODUCED
Filip Djuricic
Off
Filip Djuricic
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
Nicola Murru
On
Nicola Murru
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
73'
Live comment icon
A SAMPDORIA DOUBLE CHANGE
Tommaso Augello
Off
Tommaso Augello
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
Gonzalo Villar
On
Gonzalo Villar
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
70'
VIEIRA NEEDS TREATMENT
It looks like he's gone down with cramp and is being attended to by the physio.
67'
COOLING BREAK
Time for another quick break as the players take some fluids on board.
67'
Live comment icon
GOAL DISALLOWED
It looks like Vlahovic went early, and was a yard or two offside.
It remains goalless!
66'
WILL THE GOAL STAND?
Vlahovic was involved in the build-up but it looks like he could have been offside.
VAR checking...
65'
Live comment icon
Adrien Rabiot
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Juventus
GOAL! SAMPDORIA 0-1 JUVENTUS (RABIOT)
Deadlock broken! Juventus lead!
62'
Live comment icon
LERIS GOES INTO THE BOOK
Mehdi Léris
Yellow card
Mehdi Léris
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
61'
Live comment icon
JUVENTUS MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
Fabio Miretti replaces McKennie.
Weston McKennie
Off
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Juventus
Fabio Miretti
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
Juventus
57'
LOCATELLI STRONG CHALLENGE ON CAPUTO
He goes unpunished, but Sampdoria have a chance to deliver a dangerous ball into the box.
55'
LERIS TAKES A STAB AT GOAL, BUT GETS IT ALL WRONG
He chases onto a ball over the top and looks to hit it first time on the half-volley, but slices it well wide of the post.
50'
AGAIN VLAHOVIC IS CAUSING PROBLEMS
This time he manages to get a shot away, but it's wide of the post.
Viera did really well to track the striker enough to put him off his stride as he pulled the trigger.
Better from Juve.
49'
VLAHOVIC FINALLY GETS ON THE BALL, AND WANTS A PENALTY
He's brought down by Vieira as he looks to run onto a ball over the top, but nothings given.
46'
STAT - VLAHOVIC STARVED
And one of those touches was from kick-off...
2nd Half
45'
Live comment icon
WE'RE BACK UNDERWAY
Sampdoria get us going for the second half.
20:48
Live comment icon
JUVENTUS ARE GOING TO MAKE A CHANGE AT HALF TIME
Sandro, who has already been booked, is coming off.
Alex Sandro
Off
Alex Sandro
Juventus
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Mattia De Sciglio
On
Mattia De Sciglio
Juventus
Juventus
20:37
GOALLESS AT THE BREAK
Can either side break the deadlock in the second half? Sampdoria have come closest so far!
45'+1
Live comment icon
HALF TIME
It's all square here as the referee blows for half time.
45'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half.
44'
Live comment icon
FIRST JUVENTUS BOOKING
Sandro gets a booking for a foul on Djuricic, as he clips his heels.
Alex Sandro
Yellow card
Alex Sandro
Juventus
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1