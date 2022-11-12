Sampdoria - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 15
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 12.11.2022
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Lineups

3-5-2
4-3-3
3-5-2
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria
Lecce
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Lecce

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
16
LecceLEC
1426612
19
SampdoriaSAM
1413106
Latest news

Serie A

Kean fires Juve past Hellas Verona and up to third

10 hours ago

Serie A

Inter Milan hit Bologna for six to move up to fourth

Yesterday at 00:17

Related matches

Empoli
-
-
Cremonese
19:45
Napoli
-
-
Udinese
12/11
Bologna
-
-
Sassuolo
12/11
Atalanta
-
-
Internazionale
13/11

