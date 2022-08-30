Sassuolo v AC Milan LIVE: Berani denied first half penalty as Maignan saves to keep scores level
Serie A / Matchday 4
Mapei Stadium / 30.08.2022
Live
49'
HERNANDEZ BRINGS BARARDI DOWN IN FRONT OF GOAL...
But the flag is up!
That has saved the referee a very difficult decision, becuase that looked like Hernandez fouled Berardi who was through on goal and at the same time denied a goalscoring oppourtunity.
48'
POBEGA HANDBALL DENIES MILAN CHANCE
He brings down a lofted through ball well, but it bounces up and hits him on the arm quite unfortunately.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We're back underway!
18:34
STAT - MAGIC MIKE EXTENDS HIS SAVE PERCENTAGE FROM THE SPOT!
45'+2
HALF TIME
It's all square at the break!
45'+2
GIROUD CHANCE ON THE STROKE OF HALF TIME
He's threaded through but his first touch is poor and it takes the ball away from him, Erlic then draws a foul.
45'+2
FRATTISI HEADS TOWARDS GOAL
But Maignan saves! It was a tight angle for Frattisi who met Toljan's cross at the near post.
45'
INTO ADDED TIME
The officials have indicated an additonal two minutes at the end of the first half.
43'
YELLOW CARD
Saelemaekers goes into the book for a challenge on Rogerio.
Yellow card
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
40'
GIROUD DRAGS WIDE
It was almost a perfect Milan counter-attack.
They streamed forward from a Sassuolo corner and it was Giroud who had the chance on the edge of the box, but the Frenchman completely scuffed his effort.
39'
MILAN BREAK FORWARD
But Saelemaekers loses posession.
End to end stuff!
36'
SASSUOLO PRESSURE
Tomori clears a Kyriakopoulos effort, Pinamonti picks up the rebound and drives a cross across the danger area, but Maignan plucked the ball out of the air and held on well to regain posession.
33'
DEADLOCK YET TO BE BROKEN AT SASSUOLO!
It's been a fairly even game between Sasuolo and AC Milan as we edge closer to the interval.
Sassuolo have had the biggest chance from 12 yards out, but Maignan denied Berani's penalty.
Image credit: Eurosport
30'
HERNANDEZ BROUGHT DOWN
Frattesi has a bite at a lively Hernandez who draws the foul, and Milan have a chance to deliver the ball into the box.
27'
FIRST BOOKING OF THE NIGHT
Hernandez is cautioned for a foul on Berardi. He catches the striker with his studs.
Yellow card
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
26'
FRATTESI FIRES OVER
He was presented with half a chance just inside the penalty area, but snapped at the shot which flies over the bar.
25'
REACTION - MAIGNAN DENIES BERARDI FROM 12 YARDS
23'
PENALTY SAVED!
Maignan saves Berardi's penalty! It remains all square.
22'
SASSUOLO HAVE A SPOT KICK
Kyriakopoulos is sandwiched in between Saelemakers and Florenzi as he drives into the area and is brought down.
Big chance Sassuolo!
21'
PENALTY SASSUOLO!