Sassuolo - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 14
Mapei Stadium / 09.11.2022
Sassuolo
Not started
-
-
AS Roma
Lineups

Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sassuolo

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
AC MilanMIL
1392229
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
6
AS RomaROM
1381425
13
SassuoloSAS
1343615
