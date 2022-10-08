Sassuolo v Inter Milan Live! - Latest from Stadio Citta del Tricolore in this Serie A match!
Serie A / Matchday 9
Mapei Stadium / 08.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
11'
DZEKO GETS IT ALL WRONG!
Dimarco makes a run forward down the left byline before whipping in a cross towards the centre of the area, which Dzeko meets with his head, but his glancing effort is poor, and the ball eventually rolls out into touch on the right-side touchline for a throw.
8'
INTER BREAK
Inter break down the right-hand side again on the counter, and this time Martinez has the ball just outside the area, but his low shot is blocked and Sassuolo survive.
7'
TEMPO IS STILL BUILDING
The tempo of the game remains fairly slow, as both sides look to find their rhythm.
4'
GOOD SAVE!
Sassulo have their first shot on target! Konradsen Ceide is put in a good area in the box following a nice through ball, but his shot from an acute angle is well stopped by Onana with his feet from close-range. The rebound falls to Lauriente, but his shot is caught by Barella flush in the face.
Barella is in a heap, and the game is briefly stopped for him to receive treatment. After a couple of minutes, he is back on his feet.
2'
INTER ALMOST IN
Calhanoglu is almost played in on goal down the right-hand channel, but the Turkish midfielder is eventually stopped in his tracks by the Sassuolo backline.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore! The home side get the ball rolling.
13:55
TEAMS ARE OUT!
Kick-off is imminent here at the MAPEI Stadium.
13:45
FORM GUIDES (LAST SIX RESULTS IN SERIE A)
Sassuolo: DDDLWW
Inter Milan: LWLWLL
13:40
FIFTEEN MINUTES TO GO
Not long now until kick-off here at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo.
We have perfect conditions for football here in Emilia-Romagna, with temperatures currently at 23 degrees, and hardly any clouds in the sky. Can Sassuolo make it three straight league wins over Inter this afternoon?
13:35
13:30
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
The atmosphere is building here at the Mapei Stadium as we continue the countdown towards kick-off here in Emilia-Romagna.
13:25
PRE-MATCH STATS
- There hasn't been a single draw in the nine previous meetings between Sassuolo and Inter at the MAPEI Stadium in Serie A - four wins for the Neroverdi and five for the Nerazzurri.
- Sassuolo have won their last two league matches without conceding a goal - they have never recorded three wins in a row in Serie A while keeping a clean sheet.
13:20
Sassuolo
SASSUOLO HAVE RESPECTABLE RECORD AGAINST INTER
As for today's hosts, Sassuolo have a good record against Inter Milan in Serie A, winning eight of their 18 meetings with the Nerazzurri since their promotion to the top flight, including a famous 2-0 victory over them last season at the San Siro.
The Neroverdi have been defensively sound for the most part this term, keeping five clean sheets.
However, they will be missing their key man Domenico Berardi, who remains on the sidelines with a muscluar injury.
13:15
Internazionale
WORST START FOR INTER IN 11 YEARS
Inter have it all to do if they want to claw back the eight point gap to Napoli at the top of Serie A, as the Nerazzurri currently find themselves down in ninth place - level on points with today's opponents, Sassuolo.
Despite the doom and gloom surrounding the club at the minute, Internazionale did have a moment to savour in midweek as they defeated Barcelona 1-0 at the San Siro in the Champions League.
13:10
Internazionale
INTER TEAM NEWS
Simone Inzaghi has also named his starting line-up for Inter Milan, in what is a must-win match for the Nerazzurri after a poor start to the season.
Inter Milan: Onana, D'Ambrosio (C), Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Martinez.
Subs: Handanovic, Botis, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Gosens, Bellanova, Mkhitaryan, Darmian, Skriniar, Curatolo, Carboni, Stankovic.
13:05
Sassuolo
SASSUOLO TEAM NEWS
Head coach Alessio Dionisi has picked his starting line-up for the Neroverdi this afternoon ahead of this big game.
U.S. Sassuolo: Consigli, Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio, Frattesi, Lopez, Thortsvedt, Ceide, Pinamonti, Lauriente.
Subs: Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Ayhan, Henrique, Harroui, Alvarez, Obiang, Antiste, D'Andrea, Tressoldi, Kyriakopoulos.
13:00
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to our live text updates of this match between Sassuolo and Inter Milan in Serie A.
Team news will be on the way shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images