Spezia - Cremonese

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Alberto Picco / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Completed
2
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Advertisement
Ad

Highlights

Spezia
Cremonese

Statistics

Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Cremonese logo
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
2

Goals

2
53%
Possession
47%
6
Corners
8
3
6
12
4
6
Shots on target
4
3
Shots off target
12
409
Total passes
348

Lineups

Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-4-2
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
4-4-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-4-2
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
4-4-2
Spezia logo
Spezia
Cremonese logo
Cremonese
Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    AtalantaATA
    		1073024
    2
    NapoliNAP
    		972023
    3
    SS LazioLAZ
    		1063121
    4
    UdineseUDI
    		1063121
    5
    AC MilanMIL
    		962120
    15
    SpeziaSPE
    		102359
    19
    CremoneseCRE
    		100464
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Latest news

    Serie A

    Martinez on target as Inter beat Salernitana

    3 hours ago

    Serie A

    Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce

    09/10/2022 at 21:02

    Related matches

    Napoli
    -
    -
    Bologna
    17:00
    Hellas Verona
    -
    -
    AC Milan
    19:45
    Sampdoria
    -
    -
    AS Roma
    17/10
    Lecce
    -
    -
    Fiorentina
    17/10

    Follow the Serie A live Football match between Spezia and Cremonese with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 October 2022.

    Catch the latest Spezia and Cremonese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

    Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

    Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.