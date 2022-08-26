Lazio v Inter Milan LIVE - Nerazzurri looking to continue perfect Serie A start in Rome
Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Olimpico / 26.08.2022
19:15
HALF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
... and here are the teams once more for those that missed them:
Lazio: Provedel, Lazzari, Patric, Romangoli, Marusic, M-Savic, Cataldi, Vecino, Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Inter: Handanovic, Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Dimarco, Lukaku, Martinez.
19:10
19:05
19:00
18:55
18:55
INTER TEAM ANALYSIS
Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, stays loyal to his trusty 3-5-2. Samir Handanovic has a back three of Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar to protect him, with Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco at wing-back. In the engine room, Marcelo Brozovic is the single pivot, with the more advanced eights Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolo Barella given freer roles to affect the game between the lines and suffocate the home side out of possession. Lautaro Martinez joins up once more with Romelu Lukaku, who has one goal in his first two games back in the Italian top flight.
18:50
LAZIO TEAM ANALYSIS
Let's analyse Maurizio Sarri's selection, shall we? The former Chelsea manager plumps for his typical 4-3-3 shape, with Ivan Provedel between the sticks, shielded by Patric and Alessio Romagnoli in the centre of defence, and they are flanked by Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic in the full-back berths. Danilo Cataldi plays that Jorginho-esque deep-lying playmaker role, with talismanic box-to-box midfielder Sergej MIlinkovic-Savic to his right. Matias Vecino completes the midfield trio, lining up against his former employers. Ciro Immobile leads the line, with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni either side of the prolific Italian.
18:45
INTER TEAM NEWS
And here are the visitors...
18:45
LAZIO TEAM NEWS
Here's how the hosts line up...
18:45
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Inter Milan's early-season visit to the capital to face Lazio. Simone Inzaghi's side are seeking to extend their perfect start to the league campaign, whilst Maurizio Sarri's men will want to use the Stadio Olimpico to their advantage. Stay tuned for all the updates, with kick-off at 19:45 GMT. Team news coming shortly.
