SS Lazio - Udinese

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Olimpico / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Completed
0
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Highlights

SS Lazio
Udinese

Statistics

SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
0

Goals

0
54%
Possession
46%
7
Corners
3
3
3
7
2
3
Shots on target
2
3
Shots off target
7
474
Total passes
393

Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio
Udinese logo
Udinese
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
1073024
2
NapoliNAP
972023
3
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
4
UdineseUDI
1063121
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
Latest news

Serie A

Martinez on target as Inter beat Salernitana

3 hours ago

Serie A

Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce

09/10/2022 at 21:02

Follow the Serie A live Football match between SS Lazio and Udinese with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest SS Lazio and Udinese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

