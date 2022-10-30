Serie A: Torino 2-1 AC Milan as it happened - Stefano Pioli's side suffer damaging defeat
Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 30.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: TORINO 2-1 AC MILAN
A damaging defeat for AC Milan! Conceding two goals in two first-half minutes has ultimately cost them the game.
The Rossoneri remain six points adrift of leaders Napoli.
90'+1
DEFLECTED
Rebic's shot from the free-kick is deflected behind for a corner.
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON!
90'
FREE-KICK TO MILAN
Lukic handles the ball on the edge of the box, giving Milan a free-kick on the edge of the box. Is this the Rossoneri's big moment...?
88'
YELLOW CARD!
Linetty is the latest Torino player to go into the book.
Yellow card
Karol Linetty
Torino
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
87'
DESPERATION
Milan go direct as their desperation increases. Torino are holding on rather comfortably at the moment.
84'
TORINO SUBS
On: Linetty, Adopo
Off: Ricci, Miranchuk
Off
Aleksey Miranchuk
Torino
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Michel Ndary Adopo
Torino
82'
NOT GREAT
Rebic's deflected shot hits Giroud and goes behind for a goal-kick. It's been that kind of night for Milan.
80'
TIME RUNNING OUT FOR MILAN
Milan haven't really built on their goal. They're struggling to find any rhythm at the moment. With 10 minutes to play, it's hard to see the Rossoneri grabbing an equaliser.
Bennacer adds to Pioli's frustration with a ballooned shot.
78'
AC MILAN SUB
On: Giroud
Off: Messias
Off
Junior Messias
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
77'
YELLOW CARD
Pobega goes into the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against1
76'
TORINO SUB
On: Zima
Off: Schurrs
Off
Perr Schuurs
Torino
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
David Zima
Torino
-
WATCH: MILAN ARE PRESENTED A GIFT
73'
TORINO SUBS
On: Rodriguez and Karamoh
Off: Buongiorno and Pellegri
Off
Alessandro Buongiorno
Torino
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Ricardo Rodríguez
Torino
71'
YELLOW CARD
Torino need to hold their nerve. Feeling a sense of injustice, Pellegri is booked.
Yellow card
Pietro Pellegri
Torino
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against3
71'
SENT TO THE STANDS!
Torino manager Juric has been sent to the stands by the referee. He felt there was a foul in the build-up to Milan's goal and has failed to calm down in the minutes thereafter.
70'
MILAN SUB
On: Bennacer
Off: Tonali
Off
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
On
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
67'
Goal
Junior Messias
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
TORINO 1-2 AC MILAN (JUNIOR MESSIAS)
A mix-up at the back gifts Milan a way back into the game!
Racing off his line, Torino goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic gets in the way of his defender Buongiorno and it allows Messias an empty net to slot the ball into!
-