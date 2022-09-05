Torino - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

Lecce

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
532011
2
AC MilanMIL
532011
3
AtalantaATA
431010
4
AS RomaROM
531110
5
UdineseUDI
531110
9
TorinoTOR
42117
17
LecceLEC
40222
