Torino - Sassuolo

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

Sassuolo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
9
TorinoTOR
631210
13
SassuoloSAS
61326
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

Related matches

Salernitana
0
0
Lecce
26'
Bologna
-
-
Empoli
17/09
Spezia
-
-
Sampdoria
17/09
Udinese
-
-
Internazionale
18/09

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Torino and Sassuolo with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Torino and Sassuolo news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.