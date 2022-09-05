Monza - Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 5
U-Power Stadium / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Lineups

Monza jersey
Monza
5-3-2
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Monza

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
532011
2
AC MilanMIL
532011
3
AtalantaATA
431010
4
AS RomaROM
431010
5
JuventusJUV
52309
20
MonzaMON
40040
