Monza - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 12
U-Power Stadium / 31.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-2-1-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Monza

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
5
InternazionaleINT
1280424
14
BolognaBOL
1124510
15
MonzaMON
1131710
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

De Vrij, Barella and Correa goals ease Inter to win over Samp

a day ago

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Related matches

Torino
2
0
AC Milan
Half-time
Hellas Verona
-
-
AS Roma
31/10
SS Lazio
1
3
Salernitana
Cremonese
0
0
Udinese

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Monza and Bologna with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 31 October 2022.

Catch the latest Monza and Bologna news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.