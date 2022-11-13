Monza - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 15
U-Power Stadium / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Lineups

Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Monza
Monza
3-4-3
Salernitana
Salernitana
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Monza logo
Monza jersey
Monza
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Monza

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
15132041
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
11
SalernitanaSAL
1445517
15
MonzaMON
1441913
