Napoli - Sassuolo

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Sassuolo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1192029
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1171322
9
SassuoloSAS
1143415
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

Related matches

Lecce
-
-
Juventus
29/10
Internazionale
-
-
Sampdoria
29/10
Empoli
-
-
Atalanta
30/10
Cremonese
-
-
Udinese
30/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Napoli and Sassuolo with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Napoli and Sassuolo news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.