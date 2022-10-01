Napoli - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 01.10.2022
Napoli
Not started
-
-
Torino
Lineups

Napoli
4-3-3
Torino
3-4-3
Napoli
4-3-3
Torino
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli
Torino
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
752017
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
9
TorinoTOR
731310
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top

18/09/2022 at 21:48

Serie A

Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta

18/09/2022 at 19:06

