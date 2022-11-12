Napoli - Udinese

Serie A / Matchday 15
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Udinese

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
8
UdineseUDI
1466224
