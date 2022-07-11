Juventus have confirmed the signing of Paul Pogba after the Frenchman left Manchester United at the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old previously spent four years at the Turin club, scoring 34 goals in 178 appearances and helping the club to four Serie A titles.

Pogba then moved to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record £89 million fee but following the expiration of his existing deal at Old Trafford, has opted to return to Italy.

"When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later," the club wrote on their website.

"With Paul that is exactly what has happened. In 2016 our paths parted after four incredible years."

They added: "Although we parted ways, we never really forgot about each other, and there is something ancestral in the call that after a thousand adventures eventually leads you back home.

"Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more.

"Pogba is back and we couldn’t be happier."

Pogba arrived in Turin on Friday and completed his medical over the weekend.

