Salernitana - AS Roma
Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Arechi / 14.08.2022
Jose Mourinho, Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum: Something remarkable is brewing at Roma ahead of new season
After an impressive window that saw the likes of Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum and Zeki Celik arrive at Roma we might be about to reach peak second-season Jose Mourinho. The first season ended in triumph, awaiting the long wait for a European trophy, could Mourinho and his team go one better this season and bring the Serie A title home?
