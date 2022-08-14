Salernitana - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Arechi / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Advertisement
Ad

Jose Mourinho, Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum: Something remarkable is brewing at Roma ahead of new season

After an impressive window that saw the likes of Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum and Zeki Celik arrive at Roma we might be about to reach peak second-season Jose Mourinho. The first season ended in triumph, awaiting the long wait for a European trophy, could Mourinho and his team go one better this season and bring the Serie A title home?

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 11/08/2022 at 16:11 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
00000
1
AS RomaROM
00000
1
AtalantaATA
00000
1
BolognaBOL
00000
1
CremoneseCRE
00000
1
SalernitanaSAL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AC Milan
-
-
Udinese
17:30
Sampdoria
-
-
Atalanta
17:30
Lecce
-
-
Internazionale
19:45
Monza
-
-
Torino
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Salernitana and AS Roma with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Salernitana and AS Roma news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.