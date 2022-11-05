Salernitana - Cremonese

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Arechi / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
4-5-1
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
Cremonese logo
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

Cremonese

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
10
SalernitanaSAL
1244416
20
CremoneseCRE
120575
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

Serie A

Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli

30/10/2022 at 22:16

Related matches

Udinese
-
-
Lecce
19:45
Empoli
-
-
Sassuolo
05/11
Atalanta
-
-
Napoli
05/11
AC Milan
-
-
Spezia
05/11

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Salernitana and Cremonese with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Salernitana and Cremonese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.