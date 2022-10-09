Salernitana - Hellas Verona

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Arechi / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Lineups

Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
SS LazioLAZ
852117
5
AC MilanMIL
852117
14
SalernitanaSAL
81437
18
Hellas VeronaVER
81255
