Salernitana - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Arechi / 16.09.2022
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

Lecce

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
10
SalernitanaSAL
61417
17
LecceLEC
60333
Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

