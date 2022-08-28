Salernitana - Sampdoria

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Arechi / 28.08.2022
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
Sampdoria
Lineups

Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

Sampdoria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SS LazioLAZ
32107
2
NapoliNAP
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
InternazionaleINT
32016
5
JuventusJUV
21104
14
SalernitanaSAL
20111
16
SampdoriaSAM
20111
Follow the Serie A live Football match between Salernitana and Sampdoria with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Salernitana and Sampdoria news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

