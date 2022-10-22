Salernitana - Spezia

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Arechi / 22.10.2022
Salernitana
Not started
-
-
Spezia
Lineups

Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-4-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Salernitana

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
12
SalernitanaSAL
1024410
15
SpeziaSPE
102359
Latest news

Serie A

Roma pile on misery for bottom club Sampdoria thanks to Pellegrini penalty

17/10/2022 at 19:53

Serie A

Tonali scores late winner as Milan overcome Verona test

16/10/2022 at 21:26

