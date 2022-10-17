Sampdoria - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 17.10.2022
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
AS Roma
Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
4
UdineseUDI
1063121
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
6
AS RomaROM
961219
20
SampdoriaSAM
90363
Latest news

Serie A

Martinez on target as Inter beat Salernitana

5 hours ago

Serie A

Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce

09/10/2022 at 21:02

