Sampdoria - Fiorentina

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
13
FiorentinaFIO
1234513
18
SampdoriaSAM
121386
Latest news

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

Serie A

Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli

30/10/2022 at 22:16

