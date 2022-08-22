Sampdoria - Juventus

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 22.08.2022
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
Juventus
Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-5-1
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
AC MilanMIL
21104
4
AtalantaATA
21104
5
FiorentinaFIO
21104
8
JuventusJUV
11003
18
SampdoriaSAM
10010
Latest news

Serie A

Martinez on target as Inter notch second consecutive Serie A win

a day ago

Serie A

Di Maria scores on his Serie A debut as Juventus beat Sassuolo in style

15/08/2022 at 20:58

