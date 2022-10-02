Sampdoria - Monza

Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-3-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-3-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Monza

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
18
MonzaMON
71154
20
SampdoriaSAM
70252
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top

18/09/2022 at 21:48

Serie A

Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta

18/09/2022 at 19:06

Related matches

Napoli
3
1
Torino
54'
Internazionale
-
-
AS Roma
17:00
Empoli
-
-
AC Milan
19:45
SS Lazio
-
-
Spezia
02/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Sampdoria and Monza with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sampdoria and Monza news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.