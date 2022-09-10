Ten-man AC Milan went second in Serie A after a dogged 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

Rafael Leao was at the heart of everything Milan did in possession, and it was no surprise when the opening goal came from his dart down the left.

The Portuguese forward led a counter into the Samp box, feeding Olivier Giroud. Giroud, in turn, cut it back towards the penalty spot. Belgian attacker Charles de Ketelaere missed the ball, but full-back Junior Messias arrived to put away the chance.

After just six minutes, it was Milan’s fastest goal of the season so far.

On 20 minutes, Leao danced away from defenders in the Samp box and floated a lovely cross towards the penalty spot.

Goalkeeper Emil Audero came but missed, and De Ketelaere headed into an empty net. It was 2-0, but only for a moment as VAR intervened to rule out the goal for an offside in the build-up.

Early in the second half, Leao - who had already been booked - went for a bicycle kick but missed, instead kicking Sampdoria defender Alex Ferrari in the head.

The referee gave Leao his second yellow and Milan were reduced to 10, while the bandaged Ferrari played on.

10 minutes later, Filip Djuricic flicked Tommaso Augello’s cross past Mike Maignan to level the scores.

Samp’s luck appeared to be changing, but in the 67th minute things turned once again.

Giroud was awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review which spotted a handball by defender Gonzalo Villar.

The French veteran was perfect from the spot, scoring his third league goal of the season to restore Milan’s lead.

The victory moves the Rossoneri’s unbeaten streak to 22 league matches, still well short of their all-time record of 58 games without defeat, while Samp have just two points from six games.

