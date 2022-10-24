Sassuolo - Hellas Verona

Serie A / Matchday 11
Mapei Stadium / 24.10.2022
Sassuolo
Not started
-
-
Hellas Verona
Lineups

Sassuolo
4-3-3
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Hellas Verona
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sassuolo
Hellas Verona
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sassuolo

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1183027
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1172223
11
SassuoloSAS
1033412
18
Hellas VeronaVER
101275
Latest news

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

a day ago

Serie A

Milan sweep aside Monza thanks to Diaz double

Yesterday at 18:15

