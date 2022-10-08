Sassuolo - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 9
Mapei Stadium / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sassuolo

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
SS LazioLAZ
852117
5
AC MilanMIL
852117
8
SassuoloSAS
833212
9
InternazionaleINT
840412
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Juventus roll past Bologna with Kostic, Vlahovic and Milik on target

02/10/2022 at 22:40

Serie A

Milan battle past Empoli after four late goals in wild finish

01/10/2022 at 21:06

Related matches

AC Milan
-
-
Juventus
08/10
Bologna
-
-
Sampdoria
08/10
Torino
-
-
Empoli
09/10
Salernitana
-
-
Hellas Verona
09/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Sassuolo and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sassuolo and Internazionale news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.