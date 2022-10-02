Sassuolo - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 8
Mapei Stadium / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sassuolo

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
11
SassuoloSAS
72329
13
SalernitanaSAL
71427
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top

18/09/2022 at 21:48

Serie A

Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta

18/09/2022 at 19:06

Related matches

Napoli
3
1
Torino
54'
Internazionale
-
-
AS Roma
17:00
Empoli
-
-
AC Milan
19:45
SS Lazio
-
-
Spezia
02/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Sassuolo and Salernitana with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sassuolo and Salernitana news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.