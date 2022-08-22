Juventus endured a frustrating night at Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Monday night as Sampdoria held them to a goalless draw.

Sampdoria failed to make the most of an incredibly sloppy opening 45 minutes from Juventus, where the visitors struggled to get forward and supply starved frontman Dusan Vlahovic with any sort of service.

The best chance of the half fell to Sampdoria’s Mehdi Leris when he was played in by Abdelhamid Sabiri, but his close-range effort was denied by the legs of Mattia Perin before the ricochet crashed off the bar.

Juventus thought they had broken the deadlock in the second half through Adrien Rabiot, but it was quickly ruled out by VAR. Vlahovic, who was involved in the build-up, had strayed a yard offside before he received the ball to square for the oncoming Rabiot, who finished smartly beyond Emil Audero.

Vlahovic and Juventus looked like they were going to get more joy towards the latter stages of the second half, but the hosts kept them at bay to hold on for a deserved point.

More to follow.

