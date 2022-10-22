Brahim Diaz scored two dazzling goals, Divock Origi netted his first for AC Milan and Rafael Leao was on target as they cruised to victory over Monza.

The Spanish midfielder lit up the game in the 16th minute with a Lionel Messi-esque driving run taking the ball from the centre circle into the area then stretching to poke the ball home.

His second saw him take a square ball from Origi with his marker, then turn his marker and blast an unstoppable drive into the net.

Unfortunately he left the field clutching his glute in the second half which hopefully will not keep him out of club and international action for very long.

Origi then scored his first goal for Milan with an absolute rocket into the top right hand corner midway through the second half.

Filippo Ranocchia pulled a goal back with a free kick from 30 yards with twenty minutes remaining before a typical Theo Hernandez driving run down the left flank ended with a pull back for Rafael Leao to calmly slam past the goalkeeper.

The win puts Milan level on points with leaders Napoli before they play at Roma on Sunday. Monza remain in 14th position.

TALKING POINT

Weight off Origi's shoulders - There was some ridiculous talk in the Italian media about the Belgian striker being one of the club's worst ever signings earlier this month. It still remains to be seen whether the designated substitute for most of his career at Anfield, can prove to be a key player for Milan, but he could easily, in a similar fashion to Olivier Giroud, blossom with more chances than he was granted in England. An assist and a goal from a first start is not a bad place to start and there cannot be many Milan spearheads who have got off the mark with a better strike. His timely moment in the spotlight will also remind Roberto Martinez about his qualities ahead of the choosing of the Belgium World Cup squad in the coming weeks.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Brahim Diaz (AC Milan) - Despite their title win last year, it was an enigmatic one for the Spanish international who did not consistently show his quality. On this evening it was on full display though with two brilliant and very different goals which secured the game for Milan before half time. The driving run for the first goal was particularly exciting and Messo-like and if he can replicate regularly he and Rafael Leao will be a great combination.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Tatarusanu 6; Dest 6, Kjaer 6, Tomori 7, Theo Hernandez 7; Bennacer 6, Pobega 6; Messias 6, Brahim Diaz 9*, Rebic 6; Origi 8.

Subs: Kalulu 6, De Ketelaere 6, Leao 7, Gabbia 6, Vranckx 6.

Monza: Di Gregorio 7; Antov 6, Pablo Mari 6, Caldirola 6; Ciurria 7, Sensi 6, Barberis 6, Carlos Augusto 6; Pessina 6, Caprari 6; Mota 6.

Subs: Ranocchia 7, Petagna 6, Carboni 6, Gytkjaer 6, Bondo 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

16' GOAL FOR MILAN! A driving run from Diaz. He picked the ball up in the centre circle, shrugged off one challenge then raced into the gap between centre and right sided defender and then held off the challenge of Antov before stretching to poke the ball inside the far corner.

28' FLYING HEADER DENIED! A fine cross from Ciurra was met by a fine header from Augusto but Tatarusana saved the ball within arms reach from close range.

41' GOAL FOR MILAN! Diaz again. He gets a ball with his back to goal from Origi then, after taking a touch, in one movement spins Caldirola and fires an effort into the far corner.

49' DIAZ PLAYS IN REBIC... But Di Gregorio did really well to spread himself, while staying big, and the shot cannoned off his torso.

65' GOAL FOR MILAN! Origi blasts an unstoppable drive from 20 yards leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. He then pulled up so it might have come at physical cost.

70' GOAL FOR MONZA! And a very nice one. Ranocchia's free kick curled around the wall and just inside the post and though Tatarusanu got a hand to it he could not keep it out.

84' GOAL FOR MILAN! A driving run from Hernandez ends with a fine pull back for Leao who takes his time before slamming the ball home.

KEY STAT

