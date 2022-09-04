Spezia - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Alberto Picco / 04.09.2022
Spezia
Not started
-
-
Bologna
Lineups

Spezia jersey
Spezia
5-3-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
431010
2
AS RomaROM
431010
3
InternazionaleINT
43019
4
JuventusJUV
52309
5
NapoliNAP
42208
13
SpeziaSPE
41124
16
BolognaBOL
40222
