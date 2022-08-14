Spezia - Empoli

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Alberto Picco / 14.08.2022
Spezia
Not started
-
-
Empoli
Lineups

Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Empoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
11003
2
AtalantaATA
11003
2
TorinoTOR
11003
4
InternazionaleINT
10101
4
LecceLEC
10101
6
EmpoliEMP
00000
6
SpeziaSPE
00000
Latest news

Serie A

Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese

an hour ago

Serie A

La Magica, La Joya e Quello Speciale: Something remarkable is brewing in Rome

11/08/2022 at 16:11

Related matches

Lecce
1
1
Internazionale
69'
Monza
0
2
Torino
71'
Fiorentina
-
-
Cremonese
14/08
SS Lazio
-
-
Bologna
14/08

