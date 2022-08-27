Spezia - Sassuolo

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Alberto Picco / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Sassuolo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
32107
2
NapoliNAP
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
SS LazioLAZ
31205
5
JuventusJUV
21104
11
SassuoloSAS
21013
11
SpeziaSPE
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Juventus held to stalemate at Sampdoria

22/08/2022 at 21:25

Serie A

Champions AC Milan drop first points of the season with hard-fought draw at Atalanta

21/08/2022 at 21:33

Related matches

SS Lazio
1
1
Internazionale
64'
Juventus
-
-
AS Roma
27/08
Cremonese
-
-
Torino
27/08
AC Milan
-
-
Bologna
27/08

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Spezia and Sassuolo with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Spezia and Sassuolo news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.