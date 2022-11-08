Spezia - Udinese

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Alberto Picco / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/udinese/teamcenter.shtml
Udinese
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Udinese

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
13112035
2
AC MilanMIL
1392229
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
8
UdineseUDI
1365223
17
SpeziaSPE
132389
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Rabiot and Fagioli on target as Juventus power past Inter

20 hours ago

Serie A

Anderson strikes to give Lazio valuable win over Mourinho's Roma

a day ago

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Empoli
08/11
Cremonese
-
-
AC Milan
08/11
Lecce
-
-
Atalanta
09/11
Sassuolo
-
-
AS Roma
09/11

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Spezia and Udinese with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Spezia and Udinese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.